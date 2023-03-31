Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Along with the result, the names of Bihar Board Matric Toppers 2023 have also been announced, and the complete list is expected to be out soon. Check details

The Bihar Board class 10 result was released today, on March 31, by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The link to check the Bihar matric result has been activated on the official website of the board -- www.biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The results were announced by the State Education Minister at a press conference in the presence of BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor.

https://twitter.com/officialbseb/status/1641713676846759937

Along with the result, the names of Bihar Board Matric Toppers 2023 have also been announced, and the complete list is expected to be out soon.

Here’s how to check BSEB Class 10 results online:

Step 1: Go to http://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/, the official result portal of the Bihar School Examination Board.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for "Bihar Board 10th Result 2023" or "BSEB Matric Result 2023" displayed on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Login using your BSEB roll number and other required details

Step 4: Submit the details and your Bihar Board class 10 Matric Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Carefully check your subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, and the qualifying status mentioned in the class 10 results.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or download your BSEB class 10 result and get a hard copy of it for future reference.

Bihar Board Matric Topper’s details

The Bihar Board also declared the details of this year’s toppers along with the result. Mohammad Rumman Ashraf from the Islamia High School, Sheikhpura, has topped the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 with 489 or 97.8 percent marks.

The second topper of the exam is Namrata Kumari from the Nirmala Shiksha Bhawan, Shahpur Pati, Bhojpur, who secured 486 or 97.2 percent of the marks.

Gyani Anupama from the Project Girls High School, Aurangabad, came third with a score of 486 or 97.2 percent marks.

Pass Percentage for BSEB class 10

This year the BSEB class 10 pass percentage is 81.04 percent as per media reports.

Reward for BSEB Toppers

This year, one lakh rupees, a laptop and a Kindle e-book reader will be given as the prize for the first topper by the education department.

The second rank holder will receive Rs 75,000, a laptop and one Kindle e-book reader while the third rank holder will get Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle e-book reader.

The other students, on the Top 10 list, will receive one laptop and one kindle e-book each.

(With agency inputs)