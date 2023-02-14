The exam will begin at 9.30 and students will have to enter the exam hall at 9 am and reach the venue at 1.30 pm for appearing in the 2 pm shift exam.

The Bihar School Examination Board will begin holding the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 today, February 14, 2023. The exam will start with mathematics today and end with elective subjects on February 22, 2023.

As per media reports it is suggested that, approx. 16.37 lakh students will appear in the BSEB Class 10 exam this year wherein a total of 8,25,121 students will appear in the first phase of the examination and 8,12,293 in the second phase of the exam.

The exam will begin at 9.30 and students will have to enter the exam hall at 9 am and reach the venue at 1.30 pm for appearing in the 2 pm shift exam.

On the first day, the students will be allowed to arrive 10 minutes before the exam starts. Only the first day of the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 students will be given the 10 minutes relaxation. Students will have 15 minutes to read the test questions.

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Guidelines and Tips

The students have to be at the centre at least 30 minutes prior with their admit cards.

Students must follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Wear masks and carry hand sanitisers

Before you start writing the exam, carefully read the directions on the question paper and the answer sheet.

No electronics, including cell phones, electronic devices, headphones, or other equipment of any kind, are permitted in the exam room.

The exam would conclude on February 22, 2023.