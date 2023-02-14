homeeducation NewsBihar Board Class 10 exams begins today, here are the guidelines to keep in mind

Bihar Board Class 10 exams begins today, here are the guidelines to keep in mind

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 14, 2023 9:08:41 AM IST (Published)

The exam will begin at 9.30 and students will have to enter the exam hall at 9 am and reach the venue at 1.30 pm for appearing in the 2 pm shift exam.

The Bihar School Examination Board will begin holding the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 today, February 14, 2023. The exam will start with mathematics today and end with elective subjects on February 22, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


As per media reports it is suggested that, approx. 16.37 lakh students will appear in the BSEB Class 10 exam this year wherein a total of 8,25,121 students will appear in the first phase of the examination and 8,12,293 in the second phase of the exam.
The exam will begin at 9.30 and students will have to enter the exam hall at 9 am and reach the venue at 1.30 pm for appearing in the 2 pm shift exam.
On the first day, the students will be allowed to arrive 10 minutes before the exam starts. Only the first day of the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 students will be given the 10 minutes relaxation. Students will have 15 minutes to read the test questions.
Also read: Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: Hard work or smart work during exams? Here’s PM Modi advice
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Guidelines and Tips
  1. The students have to be at the centre at least 30 minutes prior with their admit cards.
  2. Students must follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Wear masks and carry hand sanitisers
  3. Before you start writing the exam, carefully read the directions on the question paper and the answer sheet.
  4. No electronics, including cell phones, electronic devices, headphones, or other equipment of any kind, are permitted in the exam room.
    5. The exam would conclude on February 22, 2023.
    Also read: JEE Main Session 2 Registration to begin soon, here is how to apply
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    board exams

    Next Article

    JEE Main Session 2 Registration to begin soon, here is how to apply