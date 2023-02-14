The exam will begin at 9.30 and students will have to enter the exam hall at 9 am and reach the venue at 1.30 pm for appearing in the 2 pm shift exam.
The Bihar School Examination Board will begin holding the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 today, February 14, 2023. The exam will start with mathematics today and end with elective subjects on February 22, 2023.
As per media reports it is suggested that, approx. 16.37 lakh students will appear in the BSEB Class 10 exam this year wherein a total of 8,25,121 students will appear in the first phase of the examination and 8,12,293 in the second phase of the exam.
On the first day, the students will be allowed to arrive 10 minutes before the exam starts. Only the first day of the BSEB Class 10 Exam 2023 students will be given the 10 minutes relaxation. Students will have 15 minutes to read the test questions.
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam Guidelines and Tips
The exam would conclude on February 22, 2023.
