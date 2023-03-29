Bihar Board Class 10 exam result: Where and how to check the score

Once the result is out, the students can download their provisional mark sheet from the official website of BSEB, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and if they are unhappy with the marks they can apply for a re-evaluation of the answer sheets.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the result for class 10th today. Over 6.37 lakh students appeared in the BSEB Class 10 Bihar board exams this year at 1,500 examination centres across the state.
Candidates should keep their login credentials, such as their roll number and admission card, handy so they can access the Bihar board's official website as soon as the results are available.
Where and how to check
You can download the page for future requirements. The students can also directly check their results on www.results.biharboardonline.com .
ALSO READ | Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 declared, here is how to check and what are toppers getting
The students can also check their results via SMS as well. You can simply type “BIHAR10 <Roll Number> and BSEB will send the result on that number.
Bihar School Examination Board's Class 10 exams were held between February 14 and February 22.
A candidate must secure 30 percent marks in each subject's theory section and 40 percent marks in practical papers to pass the examination.
The students need to secure 300 marks to get the first division and at least 225 marks for the second phase.
Last year Bihar board results were declared on March 31 with a total passing percentage of 79.88 percent and 3,60,655 students failed in the exams. The students who secured first, second and third rank were awarded cash prizes of Rs 1 Lakh, 75,000 and 50,000, respectively.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
