Bihar Board BSEB Class 11 admission begins today: Check how to apply online and important dates

Students who have passed the Class 10 examination can apply for OFSS BSEB Class 11 Admission at www.ofssbihar.in. The BSEB Class 11 admission merit list is expected to be released in July.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started accepting registrations for Class 11 admissions through the online student facilitation system (OFSS) from today, May 17. Students can apply for admission to Class 11 for the academic session of 2023-25 on the official website- ofssbihar.in.

Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared the Matriculation or Class 10 examination from Bihar Board (BSEB) or any other recognised board are eligible to apply.

Last Date

The last date to submit the online application is May 26.

Here's How to Register for OFSS BSEB Class 11 Admission

Step 1: Visit www.ofssbihar.in, the official website for registration.

Step 2: Register on to the portal using a valid phone number and email address.

Step 3: Log in to the OFSS portal using the given credentials.

Step 4: Select the application form for Class 11/intermediate admissions 2023.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by filling in all the required details such as date of birth, and roll number and upload your Class 10 mark sheets, and passport-size photo in the specified format.

Step 6: Then, proceed to choose the college/school and stream. Students can select a maximum of 20 schools or colleges as the preferred option for institutions on the portal.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee for the OFSS registration and click on the submit button to complete the process.

Registration fee

For BSEB Class 11 admission, all students must pay Rs 350 as a registration fee.

Merit List

Once the registration process is concluded, the Bihar Board will release a merit list for the admission of students in Class 11. The merit list will be prepared considering multiple parameters.

The merit list will be based on the number of seats available in the respective schools and the schools will select the eligible candidates for admission based on the marks secured by them in Class 10.

As per reports, the BSEB Class 11 admission merit list is expected to be released in July. This year, over 13.05 lakh students passed the Bihar Board matric examination.