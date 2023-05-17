Bihar Board BSEB Class 11 admission begins today: Check how to apply online and important dates

Students who have passed the Class 10 examination can apply for OFSS BSEB Class 11 Admission at www.ofssbihar.in. The BSEB Class 11 admission merit list is expected to be released in July.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started accepting registrations for Class 11 admissions through the online student facilitation system (OFSS) from today, May 17. Students can apply for admission to Class 11 for the academic session of 2023-25 on the official website- ofssbihar.in.

Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared the Matriculation or Class 10 examination from Bihar Board (BSEB) or any other recognised board are eligible to apply.

Last Date

The last date to submit the online application is May 26.