Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 declared, here is how to check and what are toppers getting

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 according to media reports top scorers in the Bihar inter exams will receive a cash prize of one lakh, a laptop, and a kindle.

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and state Education Minister Chandrashekar Yadav announced BSEB Inter Results today. Around 13.8 lakh students' BSEB results have been declared.

Here is how to check Bihar Board Results

Visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Click on the link provided for BSEB Inter Result 2023 2023 on the homepage.

You will be asked for your BSEB roll number, roll code, date of birth, etc.

Enter your details and your BSEB Result will appear.

The BSEB 12th Marksheet can be downloaded here.

For future reference, download and print the document.

Further according to media reports top scorers in the Bihar inter exams will receive a cash prize of one lakh, a laptop, and a kindle. For rank 2 in all three streams, a cash prize of 75,000 will be awarded, along with a laptop and kindle.

For third rank, a cash prize of 50,000 will be provided, along with a laptop and kindle. There will be a cash prize of 25,000 and a laptop for the 4th, 5th, and 6th rankers.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 83.70 per cent. Girls have once again fared better than boys. Commerce topper, Somya Sharma, secured 95 per cent , Science topper, Ayushi Nandan, earned 94.8 percent and Arts/ Humanities topper, Mohaddesa, scored 95 per cent, reported the Indian Express.