BHU Admission 2023: UG registration re-opens, check details

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 17, 2023 12:05:36 PM IST (Published)

Last year, the university received a staggering 4.34 lakh applications through CUET UG, setting a remarkable record as the second university to attract such a high number of applications.

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reopened the registration process for all undergraduate (UG) programmes, providing interested candidates with another opportunity to applyv

To begin the registration, applicants can visit the official BHU website — bhuonline.in.
The institute made the announcement on Twitter, stating, "Following the announcement of CUET UG 2023 results by NTA registration portal for admission to UG courses of Banaras Hindu University is LIVE now. Applicants willing to take admission may register by visiting http://bhuonline.in."
BHU offers undergraduate programmes with a duration of three years. This reopening of the registration process offers a valuable opportunity for prospective students to secure their spot in the prestigious university and pursue their desired UG courses.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the CUET. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can check the results on the official site of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
The CUET scores are accepted across central universities, including the most sought-after universities like the Banaras Hindu University, Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia Millia Islamia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Delhi University among others.
There are 44 central universities participating and offering admission in UG courses through the CUET UG 2023.
