BetterPlace announces surrogacy, egg-freezing leaves and more ahead of Women's Day

BetterPlace, a full-suite enterprise SaaS platform for frontline workforce management, has announced a new policy that includes maternity, paternity, childcare, and reproductive benefits. The policy is aimed at being the most inclusive startup in India and offers a sense of security to all employees, regardless of gender or orientation, the company said in a statement.

The programme, which is called eight-point WeCARE@BetterPlace, will be applicable to all employees of BetterPlace, including heterosexual and homosexual couples, and single parents. “Child care and choice will be globally applicable according to the programme, the policy details will be localised based on country regulations and laws,” BetterPlace added.

Commenting on the launch of the policy, Pravin Agarwala, Group CEO and Co-founder, BetterPlace, said, “We at BetterPlace have always been on a mission to empower India’s workforce to shape their life on their own terms, and this mission remains true for our employees as well. With this programme, we aim to empower and assist our employees in their family planning journeys so that their personal life is never impacted by their professional lives and vice versa.”

The policy includes 26 weeks of maternity leave with medical insurance, a post-maternity leave work-from-home option for 90 days, increased medical coverage for childbirth from Rs 50,000 to Rs 100,000, and creche, baby care, and nursing rooms. Paternity leave will be 15 days in three tranches; adoption leave will be 26 weeks if the child is younger than or equal to six months, 12 weeks if older than six months, and supported by the provision of a creche.

Miscarriage leave will be increased to eight weeks, with an additional week for the partner. Surrogacy leave will be 26 weeks, supported by creche, baby care, and nursing room, and will include maternity benefits for surrogate mothers. The policy will also provide one optional period leave per month, three days of egg-freezing leaves, and six days of reproductive health benefits.