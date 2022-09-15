Bengaluru tops in intent to hire and it's not just for tech jobs: Report

By Kanishka Sarkar

Mini As per staffing firm TeamLease Services' Employment Outlook Report, 95 percent of employers in Bengaluru expressed the intent to hire more in the July-Sept quarter, compared to 91 percent in the April-June.

Bengaluru emerged as the city with the highest intent to hire in the July-September quarter, driven by the growth in IT, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), and other allied sectors, according to a new report by TeamLease Services.

As per the staffing firm’s Employment Outlook Report, 95 percent of employers in Bengaluru expressed the intent to hire more, compared to 91 percent in the April-June quarter. From a pan-India perspective, 61 percent of India Inc was keen to hire during the period — a 7 percent increase over the last quarter).

Bengaluru was followed by Chennai (87 percent), Mumbai (83 percent), Delhi (78 percent) and Hyderabad (75 percent).

In Bengaluru, manufacturing and services both showed a positive intent to hire. While the demand for IT-focused job roles and digital competencies has been high, some of the top profiles/roles which were in demand in the city included sales, engineering and marketing.

In the manufacturing sector, the leading industries were FMCG (48 percent), healthcare and pharmaceuticals (43 percent), manufacturing, engineering and infrastructure (38 percent), power and energy (34 percent) and agriculture and agrochemicals (30 percent), the report said.

From the services sector perspective, the leading industries included IT (97 percent), e-commerce and allied startups (85 percent), education services (70 percent), telecommunications (60 percent), retail, essential, (64 percent), retail, non-essential, (30 percent), and financial services (55 percent), it added.

Dr Mahesh Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, TeamLease Services, said, “Over the last decade, Bangalore as a market has seen exponential growth across industries, especially with the emergence of many new age internet-based companies providing varied value-driven services and products.”

He added that with more employers inclined to increase their resource pool and also to hike salaries, hiring intent is expected to rise to 97 percent in the coming quarters.