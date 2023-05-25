Bengaluru pays highest salary in india; jobs with lucrative salaries to rise: report

The report said that the majority of industries included in the survey have indicated the creation of “hot jobs" that offer lucrative salaries and nearly half of the industries are developing cutting-edge positions that are the right fit for the future.

A new report has revealed a range of salary growth between 3.20 percent and 10.19 percent across various industries, which is slightly slower compared to the previous year.

However, despite a dip in overall salary growth this year, over 41 percent of job profiles in various industries have just a 5 percent pay difference between permanent and temporary roles. Furthermore, as organisations continue to focus on growth and digital transformation, the demand for Sales and IT roles has remained quite high.

TeamLease Services, the staffing conglomerate, has released its flagship ‘Jobs and Salary Primer Report’ for FY 2022-2023.