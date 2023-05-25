English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeeducation NewsBengaluru pays highest salary in india; jobs with lucrative salaries to rise: report

    Bengaluru pays highest salary in india; jobs with lucrative salaries to rise: report

    Bengaluru pays highest salary in india; jobs with lucrative salaries to rise: report
    Read Time4 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By News18.com  May 25, 2023 9:55:42 PM IST (Updated)

    The report said that the majority of industries included in the survey have indicated the creation of “hot jobs" that offer lucrative salaries and nearly half of the industries are developing cutting-edge positions that are the right fit for the future.

    A new report has revealed a range of salary growth between 3.20 percent and 10.19 percent across various industries, which is slightly slower compared to the previous year.

    However, despite a dip in overall salary growth this year, over 41 percent of job profiles in various industries have just a 5 percent pay difference between permanent and temporary roles. Furthermore, as organisations continue to focus on growth and digital transformation, the demand for Sales and IT roles has remained quite high.
    TeamLease Services, the staffing conglomerate, has released its flagship ‘Jobs and Salary Primer Report’ for FY 2022-2023.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X