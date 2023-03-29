Bengaluru edtech startup Scaler launches computer science undergraduate course

The 4-year UG programme at Scalar School of Technology intends to provide a pre-placement offer (PPO) to 50 percent of the students within two and a half years of joining the course. The first batch, offering 200 seats, will commence on July 18, 2023.

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Scaler on Wednesday, March 29, announced its foray into offline institutions. The company launched Scaler School of Technology, which will be based out of Bangalore and will offer a four-year residential undergraduate computer science programme.

The programme will also be recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a partner institute. The first batch of the new UG programme, offering 200 seats, will commence on July 18, 2023.

Further, the co-founders said in a media briefing that they expect this to become one of the biggest verticals for Scaler soon.

As per a press release by the company, the programme intends to provide a pre-placement offer (PPO) to 50 percent of the batch within two and a half years of joining the course.

Delivered in three phases, the first 18 months of the programme will focus on mastering computer science fundamentals by building pedagogy with real-life cases, followed by a one-year paid industry internship with leading technology companies and one-on-one mentoring by industry veterans.

The final 18 months will allow students to specialise as senior engineers and machine learning/artificial intelligence engineers with specialisation in algorithmic trading or learning skills.

Additionally, there will also be a merit-based scholarship arrangement allowing students from every background access the programme.

"The short duration upskilling courses around machine learning, data science, and AI that Scaler has been providing over the last four years have turned around the careers for thousands of young professionals. We have delivered better results than any of the country's current 4-year UG CS programmes. The 35,000-odd successful Scaler alumni in the global technology sector gave us the confidence to enter the UG education space and bring fundamental changes that will deliver results for all stakeholders.” said Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder of Scaler & InterviewBit.

Scaler, an online tech education platform launched in 2019 by InterviewBit Technologies, till now offer a structured programme for upskilling technology capabilities of learners.

The company was last valued at $710 million in February 2022, making it a soonicorn, or a company valued above $500 million but under $1 billion.

