BCom at Kirori Mal & Ramjas — Most popular course-college combination at Delhi University

Mini This year, Delhi University has been displaying the college programme-wise preference count, with updates every two hours. BCom and BCom (Honours) are by far the most sought-after courses at the university, the data revealed.

BCom from Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College are the most popular options for students opting for admission to Delhi University. Till 5.30 am on Saturday, 37,566 students chose BCom at Ramjas College, making the college-course combination the most sought-after at the prestigious university. Close behind, 37,531 students opted for the same course, but at Kirori Mal as one of their preferences.

Other leading colleges are Sri Venketeswara College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Apart from BCom and BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) English from Hindu College, Hans Raj College, and St Stephen's College were also popular.

The university opened its second phase of its admission process on September 26, where students could choose their course-college preference and list them per their preference. The admission to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres would remain open till Monday, October 10.

The university had opened its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), where the students will receive their allotted seats on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.