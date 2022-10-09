    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    BCom at Kirori Mal & Ramjas — Most popular course-college combination at Delhi University

    2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    This year, Delhi University has been displaying the college programme-wise preference count, with updates every two hours. BCom and BCom (Honours) are by far the most sought-after courses at the university, the data revealed.

    BCom from Ramjas College and Kirori Mal College are the most popular options for students opting for admission to Delhi University. Till 5.30 am on Saturday, 37,566 students chose BCom at Ramjas College, making the college-course combination the most sought-after at the prestigious university. Close behind, 37,531 students opted for the same course, but at Kirori Mal as one of their preferences. 
    This year, Delhi University has been displaying the college programme-wise preference count, with updates every two hours. BCom and BCom (Honours) are by far the most sought-after courses at the university, the data revealed. Other leading colleges are Sri Venketeswara College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. Apart from BCom and BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) English from Hindu College, Hans Raj College, and St Stephen’s College were also popular.
    Also read: Mumbai University to conduct winter session exams after Diwali, new dates to be out soon
    The university opened its second phase of its admission process on September 26, where students could choose their course-college preference and list them per their preference. The admission to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres would remain open till Monday, October 10.
    The university had opened its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), where the students will receive their allotted seats on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores.
    The college programme-wise preference count tab allows students to see which college and course have been chosen the most number of times as their preference. While the tab highlights the number of times a course-college combination has been selected by students, it doesn’t show what ranking of preference they were put in by students. That is to say that the BCom-Ramjas combination could be anywhere from first to last in preference but still be counted in the tab. 
    Also read: IIT-Delhi set for complete curriculum revamp after over a decade, forms expert panel
    Delhi University (DU)

