BASF to cut 2,600 jobs, terminates share buyback programme ahead of schedule

Further the company has also terminated the share buyback program ahead of schedule.

BASF has announced that it would cut 2,600 jobs. The job cuts will happen mainly in Europe due to a continued decline in company’s earnings as a result of high costs in Europe and uncertainty in the energy market due to the war in Ukraine and rising interest rates.

According to a statement issued by the German chemicals giant on Friday, 2023 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), adjusted for special items, will drop to between 4.8 billion euros ($5.09 billion) and 5.4 billion, down 11.5% from 6.9 billion in 2022.

In October last year, BASF announced plans to cut annual costs in Europe by 500 million euros, resulting in about 2,600 job cuts, 65 percent of which will be in Germany.

Overall, more jobs were lost, but the impact on workers would be mitigated by the creation of new positions, the report said.

“The share buyback programme, with 3 billion euros earmarked early last year, will be stopped early after 1.4 billion euros spent on own shares due to "profound changes in the global economy", said BASF

According to the unscheduled release at the time, that led to a 1.38 billion euro net loss for BASF during the year, citing preliminary figures, but the company on Friday reviewed the net loss downwards to 627 million euros because the impairment charge was less than initially feared.

