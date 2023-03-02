Bare Minimum Mondays — GenZ loves this tricky ‘new’ workplace trend

Just like any other recent workplace trend, Bare Minimum Monday has blossomed in the hot house of social media — but it may have already been around by a less catchy name. BMM was coined by well-followed TikTok creator Marisa Jo, with GenZ and millennials quickly catching on with 'self-care' concerns. And it's making HR think hard.

For those of you afflicted with Monday blues after weekend chilling, here’s the new workplace trend — which is all about cancelling out the agony.

From social media memes to pop culture songs like ‘bloody Monday tu mera khoon choos le,' the misery of Monday in the life of employees is a well-chronicled phenomenon. So, it's no surprise that the latest workplace trend — Bare Minimum Mondays (BMM) — has been going viral on social media, especially among the younger generation.

This adds to the long list of workplace trends like quiet hiring, quiet quitting, great resignation, rage applying and career cushioning.

The GenZ and the millennials have been hailing the trend by clubbing it with self-care. But is it actually self-care or slacking off from work — that is the question.

What is Bare Minimum Monday?

Bare Minimum Monday means exactly what it sounds like. It’s working the bare minimum on a Monday. Just like any other recent workplace trends, the genesis of Bare Minimum Monday also comes from social media. It was coined by TikTok creator Marisa Jo, who has 154,000 followers on the platform.

Jo, in her series of videos about the trend, described it as a way for her to calm down the work pressure and hold herself accountable to “completing the least amount of work necessary to get by that day.” In an interview with Insider, she explained that she thought of BMM while experiencing the "Sunday scaries" — dreading the workweek ahead — and “realised something had to change.”

During March last year, she allowed herself to do the absolute bare minimum work on Monday, and to her, it felt like a magic spell on all the workplace anxiety. As a result, she described feeling better and getting more done than expected.

Seeds of Bare Minimum Monday

Jo’s videos about the work trend have gone viral on TikTok. One of her videos, in which she walks through the steps to achieve BMM, got over 670,000 views. Additionally, she has a dedicated playlist for this phenomenon and the hashtag #bareminimummondays has about 1.8 million views.

As per Jo, achieving Bare Minimum Mondays starts with joining work late on a Monday. In her video, she described the trend as “rejection of all the pressure I felt on Sunday and Monday” rather than succumbing to the hustle culture and prioritising well-being over productivity.

“I had to tell myself to do the bare minimum in order to not make myself sick over how productive I was being,” she says in the video.

Further, on her Bare Minimum Monday, Jo doesn't take meetings and takes it slow for the first two hours. “I’ll do some reading, some journaling, maybe some stuff around the house. It’s two hours of no technology — no checking email — just doing whatever I need to do to feel good starting my day,” she told Insider.

In fact, this is not actually a new trend — numerous HR experts and employees say 'Bare Minimum Monday' has been around for years, just without the fun name that makes it easy to share on social media.

“I think most of the employees who have been in the corporate world for a few years have been doing Bare Minimum Monday. Joining the meeting late, not taking extra work, and starting a bit slow on a Monday is something that I have been doing especially since the pandemic. But I do make sure to finish the allotted work by the end of the day without giving myself any anxiety of workload,” said Juvin Gupta, who has been working with a tech company since 2019.

Is it self-care or a way to slack off from work?

Although Bare Minimum Monday sounds like a way for the younger generation to shirk ‘hard work,’ experts relate it to self-care.

“I think there is some confusion with the trend. People practising Bare Minimum Monday actually want to slow down their pace of work rather than not doing any work. In fact, it’s a good tactic to make employees start their week fresh, relaxed, happy and not fatigued or overworked. This will in the end aid the business,” said, Sakshi Jain, a clinical psychologist.

Further Professor Craig Jackson, occupational health psychologist at Birmingham City University, told the Evening Standard that employees who are not fatigued by work are “likely to comply with rules and take fewer ‘short-cuts’ in what they do.”

Is it good for the company though?

With the trend rising on social media, there are also critics who have been saying that it is a threat to work culture and productivity.

“There are chances that if it’s not regularised properly then employees would not even know and they will start taking their work lightly. This will eventually hamper the productivity of the company and also look bad on the performance of the employee,” said Vinayak Kapoor, an HR professional based out of Hyderabad.

Some have called Marisa Jo out for practising it, accusing her of being an entitled millennial who does not understand hard work.

The popularity of the trend has also raised concerns about the culture at workplaces that make employees engage in Bare Minimum Mondays in the first place.

“HR needs to address the root causes of the issue and ask challenging questions like ‘are we asking too much of our employees?’ or ‘can we work more effectively’ or ‘is slightly more profit worth burning our people out’?” said WorkNest's senior HR consultant Andrew Moore speaking to UNLEASH.