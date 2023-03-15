Bar Council of India allows entry of foreign lawyers and law firms

homeeducation NewsBar Council of India allows entry of foreign lawyers and law firms

The new rule will enable international lawyers and arbitration practicioners to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.

In a significant rule tweak in the legal area, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has now allowed foreign lawyers and law firms to practice foreign law in India on a reciprocity basis. The BCI — statutory body of lawyers — released the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

This will enable international lawyers and arbitration practicioners to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.
In a notification, the Bar Council of India said, "Opening up of law practice in India to foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too".
The apex body added that the move will not impact law practice in India if done in a restricted and well-controlled and regulated manner.
