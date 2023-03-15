English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsBar Council of India allows entry of foreign lawyers and law firms

Bar Council of India allows entry of foreign lawyers and law firms

Bar Council of India allows entry of foreign lawyers and law firms
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 15, 2023 12:34:22 PM IST (Published)

The new rule will enable international lawyers and arbitration practicioners to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.

In a significant rule tweak in the legal area, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has now allowed foreign lawyers and law firms to practice foreign law in India on a reciprocity basis. The BCI — statutory body of lawyers — released the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


This will enable international lawyers and arbitration practicioners to practice diverse international law, international arbitration in India.
In a notification, the Bar Council of India said, "Opening up of law practice in India to foreign lawyers in the field of practice of foreign law; diverse international legal issues in non-litigious matters and in international arbitration cases would go a long way in helping legal profession/domain grow in India to the benefit of lawyers in India too".
The apex body added that the move will not impact law practice in India if done in a restricted and well-controlled and regulated manner.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Bar Council of India

Next Article

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X