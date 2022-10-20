    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bank of Baroda recruitment: 60 posts for IT professionals available, check details

    Bank of Baroda is accepting online applications via the official website of the Bank at bankofbaroda.in.

    The Bank of Baroda is inviting online applications to hire 60 IT professionals in departments like Quality Assurance Lead, Developer and Mobile Application Development among others. IT professionals will be employed for fixed-term engagement on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts on the official website at bankofbaroda.in.

    Here is how to apply for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment
    Step 1: Visit bankofbaroda.in, the official website.
    Step 2: Find and click on the tab ‘Current Opportunities’.
    Step 3: Select the desired post and click on ‘Apply Now’ link.
    Step 4: Fill out the application form, and provide all the required documents.
    Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form for the Bank of Baroda recruitment drive.
    ALSO READ: Three new jobs are created for every one IT job, says expert
    Bank of Baroda 2022 Vacancy details:
    Senior Quality Assurance Lead- 2 posts
    Quality Assurance Engineers- 6 posts
    Junior Quality Assurance Engineer- 5 posts
    Senior Developer: Full Stack Java-16 posts
    Developer:  Full Stack Java- 13 posts
    Developer: Full Stack NET & JAVA- 6 posts
    Senior Developer: Mobile Application Development- 4 posts
    Developer: Mobile Application Development- 06 posts
    Senior UI/UX Designer- 1 post
    UI/UX Designer- 1 post
    The BOB recruitment aims to fill up a total of 60 vacancies for 10 different posts.
    All candidates should have passed BE/ BTech in Computer Science or Information Technology to be eligible for recruitment.
    The application fees and Intimation Charges for the drive are Rs 600 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates. For SC/ ST/PWD/Women category candidates the fee is Rs 100.
    The selection will be done based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or any other selection method.
    Important Dates
    Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees commencement: October 19, 2022
    Online registration of Application & Payment of Fees last date: November 09, 2022
    ALSO READ: PM Modi likely to visit Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh on Oct 27-28
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
