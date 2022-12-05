AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022: Registration ends today, check details on locking choice

The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on December 8.
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close registration for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 counselling on December 5. The registration will be closed by 3 pm and aspiring candidates can lock their choice from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Four-day work week is here but will it work for Indian companies?
IST7 Min(s) Read
Decoding multi-year health insurance policy — What is it and what are key benefits?
IST3 Min(s) Read
View | Pakistan Election: Will Imran Khan's changed tack from long march to resignations to snap poll work?
IST5 Min(s) Read
View | G20 Presidency: India can shape global Web3 narrative
IST6 Min(s) Read
The registration link was activated on December 1. Candidates who have not applied yet or were unable to apply for Round 1 of counseling and those who were not allotted a seat during the first round have the last chance to submit their applications today.
Here’s how to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling:
Step 1: Visit www.aaccc.gov.in the official website for registration
Step 2: Go to UG Counselling tab displayed on the homepage and look for the registration link
Step 3: Register on the portal by entering required details and submitting the documents
Step 4: Carefully check the registration details and submit the form
Step 5: Download the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling form and keep a hard copy of it future reference
Also read: NEET-PG next year could be the last, to be replaced with National Exit Test for MBBS students
The applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted and no requests will be entertained, according to AACCC. The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on December 8 and the qualified candidates will need to report at their respective institutions between December 9 and December 17.
The Round 2 Counselling will be conducted for NEET UG 2022 candidates who wish to apply for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses in medical colleges and institutions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!