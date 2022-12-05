AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling 2022: Registration ends today, check details on locking choice

The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on December 8.

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will close registration for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 counselling on December 5. The registration will be closed by 3 pm and aspiring candidates can lock their choice from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

The registration link was activated on December 1. Candidates who have not applied yet or were unable to apply for Round 1 of counseling and those who were not allotted a seat during the first round have the last chance to submit their applications today.

Here’s how to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Round 2 Counselling:

Step 1: Visit www.aaccc.gov.in the official website for registration

Step 2: Go to UG Counselling tab displayed on the homepage and look for the registration link

Step 3: Register on the portal by entering required details and submitting the documents

Step 4: Carefully check the registration details and submit the form

Step 5: Download the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling form and keep a hard copy of it future reference

The applications submitted after the deadline will not be accepted and no requests will be entertained, according to AACCC. The Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released on December 8 and the qualified candidates will need to report at their respective institutions between December 9 and December 17.

The Round 2 Counselling will be conducted for NEET UG 2022 candidates who wish to apply for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses in medical colleges and institutions.