Axis Bank project manager recruitment 2022: Check eligibility and how to apply

Private sector lender Axis Bank has issued a recruitment notification to fill two posts of project manager. Interested candidates who are eligible can apply online on the official website of Axis Bank. The bank will shortlist candidates for further screening and selection.

Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for this recruitment drive should have a BE/BTech, Post-Graduate or MBA degree from any recognized universities or institutes.

Interested candidates should also have 5 to 7 years of working experience in the field.

Here is how to apply for Axis Bank recruitment

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank at Go to the official website of the bank at www.axisbank.com

Step 2: On the home page click on the Career section displayed at the bottom under the ‘Other links’ banner.

Step 3: On the candidate, career page click on Explore option and select ‘Project Manager’.

Step 4: On the new page, enter all the required information as asked.

Step 5: Check all the given information and on the Apply button to proceed to the next step.

Step 6: On the next page, upload your resume and fill in the relevant information in the specified fields.

Step 7: Click on the Submit button to complete your Axis Bank recruitment application.

Selection Process

The selected candidates will be further screened and selected on the basis of the interview. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more information related to this recruitment.