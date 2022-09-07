    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homeeducation Newsaxis bank project manager recruitment 2022 check eligibility and how to apply 14669021.htm

    Axis Bank project manager recruitment 2022: Check eligibility and how to apply

    By CNBCTV18.com

    Axis Bank has released a recruitment notification to fill 2 posts of Project Manager.

    Private sector lender Axis Bank has issued a recruitment notification to fill two posts of project manager. Interested candidates who are eligible can apply online on the official website of Axis Bank. The bank will shortlist candidates for further screening and selection.
    Axis Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria
    Candidates applying for this recruitment drive should have a BE/BTech, Post-Graduate or MBA degree from any recognized universities or institutes.
    Interested candidates should also have 5 to 7 years of working experience in the field.
    ALSO READ:  FCI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria, where and how to apply
    Here is how to apply for Axis Bank recruitment
    Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank at www.axisbank.com
    Step 2: On the home page click on the Career section displayed at the bottom under the ‘Other links’ banner.
    Step 3: On the candidate, career page click on Explore option and select ‘Project Manager’.
    ALSO READ: SBI invites applications for clerk jobs: Here is how to apply
    Step 4: On the new page, enter all the required information as asked.
    Step 5: Check all the given information and on the Apply button to proceed to the next step.
    Step 6: On the next page, upload your resume and fill in the relevant information in the specified fields.
    Step 7: Click on the Submit button to complete your Axis Bank recruitment application.
    Selection Process
    The selected candidates will be further screened and selected on the basis of the interview. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for more information related to this recruitment.
    ALSO READ: UPSC NDA 2 2022 recruitment notification out, exam on September 4; check more details here
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
    First Published:  IST

