Australia's Deakin University applies to be the first foreign university to set up campus in India

Australia's Deakin University is likely to soon set up its campus at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) in Gandhinagar. The International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has received an application from the University for the same.

During the visit of Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Gujarat on March 8, the foreign university will announce more details.

According to a report published in PTI, Deakin will be the first foreign university to have a campus in India if its application is approved by the IFSCA.

“We have received an application from the Deakin University and we are examining it at present,” a source in the IFSCA said.

The GIFT City is an emerging global financial and IT services hub, a first-of-its-kind in India, designed to be at or above par with globally benchmarked business districts.

The IFSCA is a unified authority for the development and regulation of financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India. At present, the GIFT IFSC is the maiden international financial services centre in India.

Many foreign institutions, according to sources in the IFSCA, have expressed interest in setting up independent campuses in the GIFT City, but only Deakin University has submitted an application thus far,as reported by PTI.

The authority is yet to give its approval for the same, they said.

In February 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement that international universities and institutions would be permitted to establish campuses in India. They will be given first access to GIFT City, she had previously stated.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is also in the process of framing regulations for foreign universities to set up campuses in India.

However, the IFSCA regulations will govern the foreign university campuses established in the GIFT City area of Gandhinagar.

