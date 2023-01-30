Attrition has increased for a number of reasons, including an unprecedented high demand for hot skills in technology, risk, assurance, and areas such as ESG (environmental, social, and governance).

Hiring freeze, layoffs and ‘I quit’ have been the buzzwords in the job market post-pandemic. In the third quarter of FY23, attrition rate in India across industries witnessed a 0.46 percent increase, from an average of 7.81 percent in Q2 to 8.27 percent in Q3, according to the "Employment Outlook Report Q4” for both manufacturing and services sectors by TeamLease.

The report highlighted that the Information Technology industry in the services sector had higher average attrition of over 27.19 percent as compared to Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals industry in the manufacturing sector with the attrition rate at over 15.67 percent.

“Attrition has increased for a number of reasons, including an unprecedented high demand for hot skills in technology, risk, assurance, and areas such as ESG (environmental, social, and governance). In the post-COVID era, the war for talent became more intense and the impact was high on the manufacturing segment.” said Balasubramanian A, Vice President and Business Head, TeamLease Services.

Travel and Hospitality, Logistics, Consulting, and Media and Entertainment saw low attrition rates of below 5 percent during the October - December quarter, added the report.

The TeamLease Employment Outlook Report for both Manufacturing and Services sectors in total surveyed 874 small, medium and large companies.

“Influenced by upcoming appraisals, economic turmoil in the ecosystem, and increased migration between allied industries, attrition has increased significantly. Attrition has been reported to be higher also due to increased new age opportunities”, added Mr Ajoy Thomas, Vice President & Business Head, TeamLease Services.

Attrition rate at top tech companies in India

India’s top four tech companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech — continued to witness a slowdown in hiring in the October to December 2022 period while attrition moderated across the board.

The four IT firms combined saw a net addition of only 1,940 employees, 93 percent lower than the July to September quarter, in which they saw total headcount rise by 28,836 staffers. While Infosys and HCL Tech hired sharply lower (net), Wipro and TCS saw their workforce decline by the end of the December 2022 quarter.

For the October-December quarter, the attrition rate of Infosys came down to 24.3 percent from 27.10 percent in the July to September quarter. HCL Tech’s attrition rate eased to 21.7 percent. Attrition rate at TCS slowed down marginally to 21.3 percent while for Wipro’s attrition rate moderated to 21.2 percent after at least four quarters.