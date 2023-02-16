Assam Rifles Recruitment Rally 2023 — check dates to apply for 616 posts

Some of the posts available include havildar (clerk), warrant officer (pharmacist), naib subedar (bridge and roads), rifleman (cook) and more. Read for details on eligibility, fees, selection process.

The registrations for the Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2023 will open from February 17. Candidates can head to the official website of the Assam Rifles to apply for the positions. The deadline to complete the registration is 11.59 pm on March 19.

A total of 616 trade and technical vacancies across Group B and Group C posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Some of the posts available include havildar (clerk), warrant officer (pharmacist), naib subedar (bridge and roads), rifleman (cook) and more.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates looking to apply for the Recruitment Rally 2023 are advised to read the official notification to check the educational qualifications and age limit for each vacancy and post. Check the detailed notification here

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS and OBC categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 for Group B posts and a fee of Rs 100 for applying for Group C posts. No fee needs to be paid by SC/ST and female candidates.

Selection process

Candidates applying for recruitment will have to first pass a written examination. Upon clearing the written test, they will have to present themselves for medical clearance in a physical standards test (PST). They will then have to clear the physical efficiency test (PET), which will include a 5 km run and a 1.6 km sprint, both to be completed under time pressure.

Finally, the candidates will have to clear the trade test for the respective trade or technical position that they have applied for. The written examination test will be of 100 marks and General/EWS category candidates need to score at least 35 percent on the test while SC/ST/OBC candidates will need to score at least 33 percent.