Assam PAT 2022 results to be declared today: Check time and how to view scores

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam is set to declare the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) result 2022 today at 4 pm on its official website at dte.assam.gov.in . Candidates who appeared for the Assam PAT 2022 will be able to check their results on the official website once the link in activated.

Here is how to check Assam PAT 2022 Results

Step 1: Go to the official website of DTE Assam at Go to the official website of DTE Assam at dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Find and click on the Assam PAT result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: In the login window, enter your PAT 2022 roll number and date of birth and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: You Assam PAT 2022 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard page and save a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu had confirmed PAT result date and time.

#ImportantAnnouncement 👇🏽The results of Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2022 will be declared on August 2. It will be available online at https://t.co/IzTlnF93zC from 2nd August, 2022, after 4 pm. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam @mygovassam pic.twitter.com/GgREUwSe4e— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) July 30, 2022

The Assam PAT 2022 was conducted in the offline mode on July 24. Candidates who qualify the PAT exams will be eligible for admissions in diploma engineering and technology programmes offered in the various polytechnic colleges in the state of Assam.