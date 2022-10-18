Assam Direct Recruitment 2022: Grade 4 SLRC result to be out today

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The direct recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is set to release the Grade 4 SLRC result for Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 on Tuesday. The result date was confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a tweet. However, no official timing has been provided yet for the release of the result. As per reports, the result is likely to release at 10 am.

Once released, candidates will be able to view their Assam Grade 4 Recruitment results on the official website of the board.

Here’s how to check Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022

Step 1: Visit the official Visit the official website

Step 2: Find and click on the Assam SLRC Grade 4 results 2022 displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials like registration number, date of birth in the specified fields.

Step 4: Your Assam SLRC Grade 4 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SLRC Grade 4 result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SEBA and the Assam government are yet to make an announcement regarding the Grade 3 Result.

SEBA had conducted the Assam Direct Recruitment 2022 exam for Grade 4 posts on August 28. This year the Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the SLRC Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies. Out of the total, about 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per a Times Now report, over 4 lakh candidates appeared for the SLRC Grade 4 and Grade 3 exams this year.