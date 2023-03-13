English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsAssam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Mar 13, 2023 12:37:05 PM IST (Updated)

The Assam Government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled. State's Education Minister further informed that a police case in this issue has been filed, and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter.

The Assam Government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked. The state government has hence decided to cancel the test.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


"Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.
The Education Minister further informed that a police case in this issue has been filed, and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter. "A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it," he said.
"There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Pegu added.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Assam

Next Article

'Educational' crisis for children from Kaikadi community

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X