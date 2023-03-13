Assam board exam: General science question paper leaked, test cancelled

The Assam Government on Monday said the general science question paper of the Class 10 state board exam was leaked and the test has been cancelled. State's Education Minister further informed that a police case in this issue has been filed, and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter.
"Last night, Secondary Education Board, Assam (SEBA) got some clue that today's paper (general science) has been leaked. Accordingly, the exam was cancelled. The next date will be announced in due course of time," Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said.
The Education Minister further informed that a police case in this issue has been filed, and the CID has been ordered to investigate the matter. "A detailed probe will reveal the source of the leak and the culprits behind it," he said.
"There is no question of involvement of teachers. The papers are kept at police stations and taken to examination centres only on the morning of the test day," Pegu added.
-With inputs from PTI
First Published: Mar 13, 2023 12:32 PM IST
