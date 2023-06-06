Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2023 announced: Check pass percentage, toppers’ list, and key details

Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their respective scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in. They can also check their scorecards via SMS.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams at 9 AM today, June 6. Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.
This year, as per the official data, about 3,42,869 students registered for the Class 12 exam. A total of 2.72 lakh students registered for the Arts stream, 20,907 for the Commerce stream and 47, 485 students for the Science stream.
Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage for Science students stood at 84.96 percent in the Assam Class 12 exams.
For Commerce students, the overall pass percentage was 79.57 percent and for Arts students, the pass percentage stood at 70.12 percent.
In the Science stream, 18,868 students got the first division, 16,455 students passed with the second division and 40,82 students got the third division.
In the Commerce stream, 5,254 students passed with the first division, 6,486 students got the second division and 4,505 students got the third division.
A total of 28,651 students passed with the first division, 58,869 passed with the second division and 95,660 secured the third division in the Arts stream.
Toppers’ list
Toppers of Science stream
Rank 1: Nikhilesh Dutta
Rank 2: Arijit Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishabh Upadhyaya
Rank 3: Prarthana Priyam Saikia
Toppers of Commerce Stream
Rank 1: Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar
Rank 2: Zilik Shill
Rank 3: Jahangir Alom Choudhury
Toppers of Arts stream
Rank 1: Sankalpjit Saikia
Rank 2: Diya Mahanta
Rank 3: Shreya Sarkar
List of websites to check the scorecard:
4.https://iresults.net
5.https://exametc.com
6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/
Here’s how to check results online:
Step 1: Visit the official websites to check the AHSEC class 12 scorecards.
Step 2: Find and click on the result link displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in to the portal using the credentials such as name, date of birth and AHSEC roll number/ registration number.
Step 4: Your AHSEC Class 12 results will appear on the screen.
Students can also check their scorecards via SMS. For this, they need to send ASSAM12<five-digit exam roll number> in the body of the SMS to the number 56263.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World Environment Day | This is why it's key to navigate El Nino through water conservation and sustainable practices
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Extreme heat, floods and crop failures — here's why India should act soon against climate change
Jun 5, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
World Environment Day | Here're some strategies to end plastic pollution before it destroys our wonderful blue planet
Jun 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Leaders Speak | Generative AI — our new and increasingly intelligent co-worker
Jun 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read