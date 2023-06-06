Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2023 announced: Check pass percentage, toppers’ list, and key details

Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their respective scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in. They can also check their scorecards via SMS.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams at 9 AM today, June 6. Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in

This year, as per the official data, about 3,42,869 students registered for the Class 12 exam. A total of 2.72 lakh students registered for the Arts stream, 20,907 for the Commerce stream and 47, 485 students for the Science stream.

Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage for Science students stood at 84.96 percent in the Assam Class 12 exams.

For Commerce students, the overall pass percentage was 79.57 percent and for Arts students, the pass percentage stood at 70.12 percent.

In the Science stream, 18,868 students got the first division, 16,455 students passed with the second division and 40,82 students got the third division.

In the Commerce stream, 5,254 students passed with the first division, 6,486 students got the second division and 4,505 students got the third division.

A total of 28,651 students passed with the first division, 58,869 passed with the second division and 95,660 secured the third division in the Arts stream.

Toppers’ list

Toppers of Science stream

Rank 1: Nikhilesh Dutta

Rank 2: Arijit Roy, Biswajyoti Das, Rishabh Upadhyaya

Rank 3: Prarthana Priyam Saikia

Toppers of Commerce Stream

Rank 1: Varsha Bothra, Sukanya Kumar

Rank 2: Zilik Shill

Rank 3: Jahangir Alom Choudhury

ALSO READ | NTA releases NEET UG 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download and raise objections

Toppers of Arts stream

Rank 1: Sankalpjit Saikia

Rank 2: Diya Mahanta

Rank 3: Shreya Sarkar

List of websites to check the scorecard:

https://ahsec.assam.gov.in

http:/www.indiaresults.com/

https:/assamjobalerts.com/

4.https://iresults.net

5.https://exametc.com

6.https:/www.assamresult.co.in/

https:/www.results.shiksha/

https:/www.assamresult.in/

https://iresults.in

Here’s how to check results online:

Step 1: Visit the official websites to check the AHSEC class 12 scorecards.

Step 2: Find and click on the result link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using the credentials such as name, date of birth and AHSEC roll number/ registration number.

Step 4: Your AHSEC Class 12 results will appear on the screen.

Students can also check their scorecards via SMS. For this, they need to send ASSAM12<five-digit exam roll number> in the body of the SMS to the number 56263.