Assam AHSEC Class 12 results 2023 announced: Check pass percentage, toppers’ list, and key details
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 11:18:14 AM IST (Published)

Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their respective scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in. They can also check their scorecards via SMS.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) announced the results for Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams at 9 AM today, June 6. Students who appeared for the AHSEC class 12 exams can check their scorecards on the official website at ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, as per the official data, about 3,42,869 students registered for the Class 12 exam. A total of 2.72 lakh students registered for the Arts stream, 20,907 for the Commerce stream and 47, 485 students for the Science stream.
Pass Percentage
The overall pass percentage for Science students stood at 84.96 percent in the Assam Class 12 exams.
