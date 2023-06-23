Asia University Rankings 2023: IISc emerges best among 18 Indian Universities in Times Higher Education list

Overall, India has only one university in the top 50, about four in the top 100, and a total of 18 universities in the top 200.

A total of eighteen Indian universities featured in the top 200 positions on the Times Higher Education’s (THE) annual Asia university rankings 2023, released on Thursday. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, secured the 48th rank this year, becoming the best among Indian higher education institutions, despite falling six positions as compared to last year.

As per the 11th edition of THE Asia University Rankings 2023 list, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, secured the second highest position among Indian universities with 68th spot.

Jamia Millia Islamia University ranked 128th on the list while Jawaharlal Nehru University, which ranked 167th in 2022, failed to secure a rank among the top 200.

Overall, India has only one university in the top 50, about four in the top 100, and a total of 18 universities in the top 200.

Here’s a look some of the prominent universities and institutions that made it to the top 200 on THE Asia University Rankings 2023.

Indian Institute of Science (IISc):

48th Rank

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru secured the highest rank among Indian institutions in the THE Asia University Rankings 2023 and it is the only Indian university to feature among the top 50.

The institute is highly reputed with over 75 scholars of the institute being recipients of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology (SSB).

It also ranked 1 out of 200 colleges in India by the National Institutional Ratings Framework in 2023.

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research:

68th Rank

The Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara (JSS) Academy of Higher Education and Research focuses on medical and health related studies. It is located in Mysore, Karnataka, and is named among the top private universities in India.

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences:

77th Rank

Shoolini University in Himachal Pradesh is ranked amongst the top private universities and it features in the top 100 universities in India by NIRF.

The institute offers over 150 graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

Mahatma Gandhi University:

95th rank

Mahatma Gandhi University or MG University is a state owned public university in Kottayam, Kerala.

The university is a research-based institution and a front-runner in the development of indigenous technologies.

MG University is ranked 31 out of 200 colleges in India in 2023 by the NIRF.

International Institute of Information Technology:

106th Rank

The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad is one of 20 Indian Institutes of Information Technology under the same model.

Several courses are offered to students in four main departments of computer applications & information technology, engineering and architecture, sciences, arts, humanities and social sciences.

Alagappa University:

111th Rank

Alagappa University is located in Karaikudi, a municipal town in Tamil Nadu.

It is organised into four academic faculties of arts, science, management, and education.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences:

113th Rank

The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences is in Kuthambakkam, Tamil Nadu which offers various courses in the field of medicine.

SIMATS was ranked 26th among all government and private universities, by the NIRF Ranking 2022.

Jamia Millia Islamia:

128th Rank

Jamia Millia Islamia has nine faculties of Law, Engineering, Architecture and more.

In its long history, the university has produced many notable names such as Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Akhtar.

Indian Institute of Technology Ropar:

131st Rank

The Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) is a state university located in Rupnagar, Punjab.

It has a primary focus on engineering and science, and it provides high-quality education and research facilities, in STEM subjects.

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi:

137th Rank

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology is a specialist research university in Delhi.

There are several core departments, computer science and engineering, mathematics, electronics and communications engineering, humanities and social sciences, and computational biology.

Indian Institute of Technology Indore:

142nd Rank

The Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT Indore or IITI), in Madhya Pradesh, has three schools of engineering, sciences and humanities & social sciences. There are a total of 527 courses offered, out of which 288 are undergraduate courses, 239 are postgraduate courses and the rest 50 doctoral courses.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology:

145th Rank

Thapar University (TU) in Patiala, Punjab, offers quality education in the STEM fields and sciences.

KIIT University:

147th Rank

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), Bhubaneswar, is one of the premier engineering institutes in the country.

It has collaborations with 195 global institutions where students can find opportunities to pursue higher education abroad.

Banaras Hindu University:

155th Rank

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is a public university in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

It is the largest residential university in Asia, which is intended to “serve as a pivotal player in developing highly skilled personnel”.

Graphic Era University:

159th Rank

The Graphic Era University in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, offers undergraduate programmes in engineering and allied sciences in the fields of: engineering, management, commerce, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, and more.

Delhi Technological University:

170th Rank

Delhi Technological University is one of the top technical education universities was ranked 71st overall in the NIRF ranking for 2019 and 40 out of 200 colleges in India in 2023.

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education:

183rd Rank

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Excellence, in Krishnankoil near Madurai in Tamil Nadu, is an engineering academy and an institution of higher education for programmes in liberal arts to business management.

It was ranked 29 out of 200 colleges in India in 2023 by the NIRF.

Savitribai Phule Pune University:

190th Rank

Savitribai Phule Pune University in Maharashtra has a historic campus with its main being a Victorian architectural medley. The university covers a broad range of disciplines, including Indian languages, humanities, physical sciences, and education.

