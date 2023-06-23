Asia University Rankings 2023: IISc emerges best among 18 Indian Universities in Times Higher Education list

5 Min Read
Overall, India has only one university in the top 50, about four in the top 100, and a total of 18 universities in the top 200.
A total of eighteen Indian universities featured in the top 200 positions on the Times Higher Education’s (THE) annual Asia university rankings 2023, released on Thursday. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, secured the 48th rank this year, becoming the best among Indian higher education institutions, despite falling six positions as compared to last year.
As per the 11th edition of THE Asia University Rankings 2023 list, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru, secured the second highest position among Indian universities with 68th spot.
Jamia Millia Islamia University ranked 128th on the list while Jawaharlal Nehru University, which ranked 167th in 2022, failed to secure a rank among the top 200.