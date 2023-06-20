CNBC TV18
As Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crore to IIT Bombay, a look at other big corporate donors

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 6:40:46 PM IST (Published)

Nilekani had earlier made grants of Rs 85 crore to IIT Bombay and the recent donation takes his total contribution up to Rs 400 crore.

Infosys Co-Founder and Chairman Nandan Nilekani revealed on Tuesday (June 20) that he has donated Rs 315 crore to his alma mater the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, to mark 50 years of his association with the prestigious institution. Nilekani had joined the institute in 1973 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, IIT Bombay Director, and Nilekani in Bengaluru to formalise the donation.


The latest donation is in addition to the previous contribution of Rs 85 crore made by Nilekani earlier. His total contribution to the institute now stands at Rs 400 crore.

X