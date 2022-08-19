Indian Army invites applications for NCC Special Entry Scheme 53 Course: Here's how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Candidates must note that the online application process started on August 17 at 3 pm and will close on September 15 at 3 pm. Those who are interested in applying for the NCC Special Entry Scheme need to fill in the application form to register themselves

The Indian Army has invited applications from unmarried men and women for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 53 Course (April 2023). Wards of battle casualties of Indian Army personnel can also apply for the grant of the Short Service Commission in the Indian Army.

Details of the same will be available on the website of the Indian Army.

Candidates must note that the online application process started on August 17 and will close on September 15 at 3 pm. Those who are interested in applying for the NCC Special Entry Scheme need to fill in the application form to register.

Eligibility

Candidates who apply for the special entry scheme should be minimum of 19 years of age and a maximum of 25 years of age, as of January 1, 2023. This means the candidate should not be born earlier than January 2, 1998, and not later than January 1, 2004. Applications are invited from unmarried candidates only.

Those who apply must also have a degree from a recognised University or equivalent institution with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Students appearing for the final year exam are also allowed to apply provided they have secured at least 50 percent marks in the previous years of the degree course.

The candidates should have served a minimum of two-three years in the senior division of NCC. They also must have obtained a minimum 'B' Grade in the 'C' Certificate Exam of NCC.

Only those who have NCC 'C' Certificate are eligible to apply for the course. However, wards of battle casualties do not require NCC 'C' certificate.

Vacancies

There are 55 vacancies for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course (April 2023), of which 50 are for men and five for women.

How to apply

Those interested can apply online through the Indian Army website . Applicants can follow the simple steps given below to apply for the NCC Special Entry Scheme 53rd Course.

Candidates need to go to the officer's entry option on the website.

They will have to register themselves and then login.

Once the candidate registers themselves, they can click on ‘Apply Online’ under the dashboard.

A new page called ‘Officers Selection - ‘Eligibility’ will open where the candidate needs to click ‘Apply’ shown against Short Service Commission NCC Special Entry Course.

The application form will appear on the screen. By clicking ‘Continue’, candidates will be able to fill in the details in the form.

They need to click on ‘Save & Continue’ each time they go to the next segment.

After the candidate fills in the details on the last segment, they can move to ‘Summary of your information’ and check and edit the entries.

Once they complete checking all details, the candidates will have to click on ‘Submit’.

The candidates are advised to take out two copies of their application which will have their roll number, 30 minutes after the final closure of online application on the last day.

For further details, candidates can log in to the official website.