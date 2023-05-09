April white-collar hiring trend: Retail sector is on the lookout but overall reading poor

A foundit survey has found that retail, travel and tourism were among the top industries exhibiting positive yearly growth while banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors continued to be apprehensive

E-recruitment for white-collar jobs in April slipped, according to staffing from foundit’s monthly tracker. While hiring saw a six percent decline during the month on a year-on-year basis, it dropped four percent, indicating cautious hiring sentiments among Indian recruiters, foundit report said.

Retail, travel and tourism were among the top industries exhibiting positive yearly growth while banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors continued to be apprehensive, it said. On a monthly basis, BFSI, travel and tourism, and import/export picked up while sectors such as logistics, home appliances, and oil and gas saw a steep fall, it said.