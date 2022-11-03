Homeeducation news

APPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests exam hall ticket released today; how to download

The written exam (computer-based test) for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) post is scheduled to be held on November 9, 10, and 11

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) exam 2022 today, November 3. Candidates will be able to check and download their ACF hall ticket 2022 from the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

The written exam (computer-based test) for the ACF post is scheduled to be held on November 9, 10, and 11.
“The hall tickets are hosted and candidates may download their hall tickets from the commission’s website psc.ap.gov.in from 03/11/2022 onwards.” the APPSC said in an official notification.
The APPSC recruitment drive will fill vacancies for nine ACF posts in the AP Forest Service in a pay scale of Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780, The Times of India reported.
How to download APPSC admit cards:
To download the ACF admit card 2022, candidates need to visit the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in and follow the steps given below.
  • On the homepage, candidates need to click on the ‘Download Hall ticket’ tab.
  • They will be asked to key in their User ID or OTPR ID, mobile number and Captcha.
  • On submitting the details, the 2022 ACF admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Candidates need to check the details on the card and download it.
    • Candidates will have to show the admit card at the exam centres on the day of the exam. Candidates who fail to show the ACF hall ticket 2022 at the exam centre will not be allowed to appear for the exam.
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
