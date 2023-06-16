When Khalid Parvez brought up the Islamophobic comments he had experienced, the Employee Relations executive dismissed his claims, citing a lack of corroboration from other employees. This made him believe that there had never been a genuine investigation but rather a corporate cover-up.

"I just resigned from the world’s most valuable company without a job in hand!," reads a LinkedIn post by Khalid Parvez, an ex-Apple employee that has now gone viral.

The reason for the post going viral is not because Parveen resigned from Apple it's instead because of his allegations of workplace misconduct, mental harassment, managerial errors, and a disappointing lack of support from the company's HR department.

Parvez, who worked at Apple's Bengaluru location for 11 years, began his post by expressing gratitude for the opportunities and personal growth he experienced during his tenure at the company.

He said that he faced mental harassment, abusive language, potential business misconduct, Islamophobic comments, and managerial errors that led to a tumultuous period for him and his family.

Parvez shared all the issues with the HR departement at Apple but rather than getting compassion and understanding that he expected, the HR department at Apple simply told him to "trust the system" and promised a thorough investigation. However, after a two-month-long inquiry, he received nothing but denial, insensitivity, and counter-accusations from the employer relations team, he claimed.

“Until then I assumed that my battle was against the few gentlemen that I accused. I wasn’t prepared that I would be met with some kind of legal deposition. It seemed like the ER (Employee Relations) Executive was hellbent on protecting the company and management’s interest - not the employee,” Parvez wrote.

“I was bullied with statements from the ER (Employee Relations) ridiculing my mental health saying ‘If you want Apple to acknowledge that your mental health issue’s happened because of Apple - then I’m sorry. We are not medical experts’,” he continued.

He added: “When I asked what if my mental health worsens - the ER replied saying ‘In that case, we would need a doctor’s certificate to ascertain that you are medically fit to work’.”

According to Parvez, when he brought up the Islamophobic comments he had experienced, the ER executive dismissed his claims, citing a lack of corroboration from other employees. This made him believe that there had never been a genuine investigation, but rather a corporate cover-up.

Faced with these challenging circumstances, Parvez found himself at a crossroads. He had to choose between fighting against corporate bullies or attending to a pressing family emergency. Ultimately, he prioritised his family's well-being and made the difficult decision to resign from Apple the following day.

“DON’T TRUST THE SYSTEM BLINDLY like I did (at least don't trust the local system). Please escalate. Escalate beyond the regional/national teams. And please document each and everything,” he wrote and concluded his post with the hashtag “Appletoo”.