When Khalid Parvez brought up the Islamophobic comments he had experienced, the Employee Relations executive dismissed his claims, citing a lack of corroboration from other employees. This made him believe that there had never been a genuine investigation but rather a corporate cover-up.

"I just resigned from the world’s most valuable company without a job in hand!," reads a LinkedIn post by Khalid Parvez, an ex-Apple employee that has now gone viral.

The reason for the post going viral is not because Parveen resigned from Apple it's instead because of his allegations of workplace misconduct, mental harassment, managerial errors, and a disappointing lack of support from the company's HR department.