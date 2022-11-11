apna.co says it recorded 50 million professional networking conversations in Q3

Apna said that it is currently trying to expand further into the country in the upcoming months. With more than 26 million users and over 300,000 employer partners, the platform is accessible in more than 70 Indian cities.
A homegrown jobs and professional networking platform, apna.co, says that it witnessed a sizable rise in professional networking among the rising workforce and such conversations touched 50 million on its platform, in Q3 2022.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe
IST3 Min(s) Read
COP27: What India argued amid drama over climate finance
IST6 Min(s) Read
“In October this year, around 14 million professional connections were made on the platform. We also recorded 13 million plus professional conversations during the last month. Apna also recorded a feed traffic of around two million in the past month,” the company said in a statement.
Out of 26 million users on apna.co, 80 percent have been utilising its professional networking, the company added. 40 percent of these users are from Tier II and beyond. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Lucknow saw a surge in users building their professional networks and engaging with their peers.
It is also noteworthy that around 40 percent of creators on the platform prefer languages regional languages and Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali were the most preferred languages.
apna.co’s recent data shows that at the beginning of November, more than 500,000 women were using the platform.
In order to provide its users with more chances for hyperlocal employment, Apna said that it is currently trying to expand further into the country in the upcoming months. With more than 26 million users and over 300,000 employer partners, the platform is accessible in more than 70 Indian cities.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!