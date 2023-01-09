AP Police constable written exam admit cards to be released on January 12

Meanwhile, the authorities have opened the window to change any information filed in the form. The window period will be closed today, January 9.

The admit cards of the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable written examination will be released on January 12. Applicants can download the hall tickets by visiting the official website slprb.ap.gov.in . The link will be activated at 10 AM. Earlier, the State Level Police Recruitment Board notified the release of admit cards on January 9. Later, the exam authorities extended the deadline for applications which postponed the admit card date.

Applicants can download the admit cards by following these steps-

Step 1-

Step 2- Select on recruitment option.

Step 3- The SCT PC (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN) and SCT PC (APSP) admit card links should be opened.

Step 4- Enter the details requested.

Step 5- Select the submit button and you can download your hall tickets.

Meanwhile, the authorities have opened the window to change any information filled in the form. The window period will be closed today, January 9. Candidates are requested to update their forms before the deadline ends. For form correction, applicants have to visit slprb.ap.gov.in . and complete the needful. The window period is open till 5 PM. The ongoing hiring effort aims to fill 6,100 open Police Constable positions. 400 Sub Inspector positions are also being filled by AP SLPRB.

A preliminary written test, a physical measurements test, a physical efficiency test, and a final written examination are part of the selection process. Candidates will be selected based on relative merit, as determined by the marks they received for both the final exam and the PET. A 200-mark preliminary written exam will be conducted (200 questions).

The AP Police Constable exam requires applicants to be between the age group of 18 and 22. Candidates who are residents of Andhra Pradesh are offered an age relaxation. To be eligible for this position, applicants must have completed their studies up to the intermediate level. The applicant must review the qualifications needed for each position.

Age Restrictions for AP Police Constables-

Position Codes 21, 22, and 23:

Candidates from the Andhra Pradesh Police Department or from that state must be between the ages of 18 and 30.

All other candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 22.

Regarding Position Codes 24, 25, and 26:

The applicant for these positions should fall within the age group of 18 and 30 years old. The applicant's birth date must fall within the range of July 2, 1998, and July 1, 2002.