education News

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application process for 6,100 posts starts today

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application process for 6,100 posts starts today

AP Police Constable Recruitment 2022: Application process for 6,100 posts starts today
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 30, 2022 12:36:25 PM IST (Published)

The AP Police Constable application process will commence today on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) is set to begin the registration process for police constable recruitment today, on November 30. Interested candidates can apply for over 6,100 posts on the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in. The application process for sub-inspector recruitment will start on December 14 and the last date to apply for all posts is December 28.

Here is how to apply online for AP Police Constable Recruitment
Step 1: Go to the official website, of the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board at slprb.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the ‘Recruitments’ tab displayed on the homepage.
Step 3: Select Online Application for Constables under the recruitment section and click on ‘Apply Now.’
ALSO READ: SSC GD Constable last date to apply for over 45,000 posts today: Check how to apply
Step 4: Submit the basic details and fill up the application form.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of all the required documents of the candidate and pay the application fee.
Step 6: Download the application form and save it for further reference.
Vacancy details
Vacancies available for the post of Police Constables (Civil) (men and women): 3,580
Vacancies available for the post of Police Constables (APSP) (men): 2,520
Eligibility Criteria
All candidates must have passed Class 12 or equivalent examination to apply for the recruitment process. Candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, who have passed Class 10, studied intermediate and appeared in 1st and 2nd-year exams, can apply.
ALSO READ:
Staff Selection Commission CGL Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for over 20,000 posts
Selection process
The first stage of the selection process will be the written exam which will be conducted in January 2023 and the admit cards for the exam will be available for download from January 9.
Further selection rounds include the Physical Measurements Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and a final written examination. The selection will be made on relative merit, based on marks obtained in the exam and the score obtained in the PET.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
