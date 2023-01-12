AP Police Constable Admit Card 2022 released; check how to download

The admit cards for the preliminary SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) exam will be available till January 20, 2023.

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board today released the hall tickets for the upcoming exam for the recruitment of constables. Eligible candidates who had registered for the exam can go to the official website to download the admit cards. The admit cards for the preliminary SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) exam will be available till January 20, 2023.

How to Download Admit Card

Visit the official website of the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board at– ap.gov.in.

Select the option for SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) admit cards on the home page.

Login using your registered user ID, mobile number and date of birth.

Open the dashboard to check the admit card and download the document.

Print out the admit card to carry with you during the exam.

If the website appears unresponsive, try again at a later time when there is less web traffic.

You can also use the direct here –https://slprb.ap.gov.in/UI/PCHT

SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) Exam

The preliminary written test will be conducted on January 22. The exam will be three-hour long with 200 marks, with every 200 questions awarding one mark when answered correctly. The recruitment process after the preliminary written test will include Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination. The final appointments will be made on the basis of the Physical Efficiency Test and the Final Written Examination.

There are 6,100 vacancies that will be filled through this recruitment drive. The vacancies are for 3,580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2,520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men). The registration process for the exam started on November 30 and came to an end on December 28, 2022. Candidates must be above the age of 18 to apply for the post, with a maximum age limit of 32 if they are a local of Andhra Pradesh and already serving with the Police Department according to the recruitment notice.