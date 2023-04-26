The AP Inter 1st Year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, while the AP Inter 2nd Year exam was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. This year, close to 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2023, while 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023.
The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to declare the results of the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) final exams today. The Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce the results at a press conference after which students can check their marks online at bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The prolonged funding winter of Indian startups - How much longer will it last?
Apr 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Students have been advised by the board to keep their hall tickets ready as the details mentioned will be required to check results online. It is important to note that unofficial websites may also host these results apart from the official websites. Therefore, students are advised to verify their results on an official site to ensure authenticity.
The AP Inter 1st Year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, while the AP Inter 2nd Year exam was held from March 16 to April 4.
ALSO READ |
Here's how students can check their AP Inter results 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official websites at bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the Intermediate 1st-year or 2nd-year result link.
Step 3: Enter the required login details such as the hall ticket number, date of birth, and other information.
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: View and download the result page.
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their results for future reference.
ALSO READ | Mumbai Traffic Police issues guidelines for its staff on field duty amid soaring temperature
In order to pass the AP Inter Exams, candidates are required to secure at least 35 percent marks. As per reports, this year, close to 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2023, while 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023.
In case students do not qualify for the AP Inter Exams, they will be given another opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!