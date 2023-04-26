English
AP Inter Results 2023: 1st and 2nd year results to be announced today, here is how to check score

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 26, 2023 11:20:13 AM IST (Published)

The AP Inter 1st Year exam was conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, while the AP Inter 2nd Year exam was held from March 16 to April 4, 2023. This year, close to 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2023, while 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023.

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is going to declare the results of the Intermediate 1st year (Class 11) and 2nd year (Class 12) final exams today. The Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will announce the results at a press conference after which students can check their marks online at bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

Students have been advised by the board to keep their hall tickets ready as the details mentioned will be required to check results online. It is important to note that unofficial websites may also host these results apart from the official websites. Therefore, students are advised to verify their results on an official site to ensure authenticity.
ALSO READ |
UP Board Result 2023: Girls outshine boys with 98.4% in Class 10
Here's how students can check their AP Inter results 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official websites at bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.
Step 2: Open the Intermediate 1st-year or 2nd-year result link.
Step 3: Enter the required login details such as the hall ticket number, date of birth, and other information.
Step 4: Click on the 'Submit' button.
Step 5: View and download the result page.
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their results for future reference.
ALSO READ | Mumbai Traffic Police issues guidelines for its staff on field duty amid soaring temperature
In order to pass the AP Inter Exams, candidates are required to secure at least 35 percent marks. As per reports, this year, close to 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 1st Year Exam 2023, while 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2nd Year Exam 2023.
In case students do not qualify for the AP Inter Exams, they will be given another opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.
 
 
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
X