AP ECET 2022 results to be announced today. Here is how to check the scores

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is likely to declare the results of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 today, August 10. However, there is no official confirmation of the date for the results. According to local media reports, the AP ECET 2022 Results and rank cards will be announced today. Once the results are released, those who have appeared for the exam can check their AP ECET scores on the official APSCHE website -- https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada conducted the AP ECET 2022 exam on behalf of APSCHE on July 22. Candidates were allowed to raise objections on the answer key of the test till July 26, up to 10 am. The authorities also uploaded the responses received from the candidates along with the answer keys.

How to check the results

To check the results online, candidates need to use their registration number and hall ticket ID. Candidates will be able to download their rank cards as well with the same number and ID. One can follow the simple steps given below to download their results:

– Visit the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx to check the 2022 AP ECET results.

– On the home page, click on the AP ECET – 2022 tab.

– A new window will open in which candidates need to click on the result link that will be available once the results are announced.

– They will have to enter the login credentials such as their registration number and hall ticket number.

– Once they submit the details, the student will be able to view the AP ECET result on the screen.

– Candidates are advised to download the scorecard and keep a printout.

Students who qualify in the AP ECET 2022 exam will be eligible for the counselling process. They will require their AP ECET 2022 Rank Cards during the counselling session. As per past trends, the AP ECET Counselling 2022 schedule is declared by the APSCHE right after the results are announced.