AP ECET 2022 counselling begins today; here is how to apply

By CNBCTV18.com

Registrations for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2022 Counselling will begin today and close on September 9. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the counselling schedule for AP ECET 2022 and eligible candidates will be able to apply for counselling on the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

AP ECET 2022 Counselling is being conducted for admissions to various courses offered by colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The candidates are required to pay a fee to be able to apply for counselling. The payment window will also be open between September 6 and 9.

Only those candidates who have been narrowed down based on the AP ECET 2022 result will be eligible for applying for counselling. For now, only one round of counselling will be conducted and the result for the seat allotment will be released on September 16.

How to apply

To apply for AP ECET counselling, candidates must keep ready documents such as AP ECET-2022 Rank card, APECET-2022 Hall Ticket, Memorandum of Marks (Diploma/Degree), Provisional Diploma Certificate/Degree Certificate and proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo).

They can follow the steps provided below to apply online.

Candidates will have to log in to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test – https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/APSCHEHome.aspx

On the homepage, they need to select AP ECET – 2022 and click on the Online Registrations and Fee Payment link.

A new page will open in which the candidates will have to register themselves, pay the fees and then log in using the credentials generated.

They need to fill in the AP ECET application form for counselling by providing all details.

Candidates will be asked to upload the documents, check the information they have provided and click on submit.

The AP ECET counselling form will appear on the screen after submitting the details. Candidates need to download and print a copy of the form for future reference.

After the seat allotment results are released on September 16, the remaining admissions-related formalities will be done.