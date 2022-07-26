AP EAPCET results declared: Check how to view results and toppers’ list

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or EAMCET 2022 today. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
How to download AP EAPCET results online
Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the ‘AP EAPCET – 2022’ section
Step 3: A new page will open, on this page, click on the flashing ‘results’ icon on the right side
Step 4: On the login page, enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to login
Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen. Download the AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard and take a printout for further reference.
AP EAMCET Toppers’ list
Engineering Toppers’ List
Score: 158.62
Score: 158.55
Score: 157.93
Score: 157.79
Score:155.88
Score: 154.80
Score: 153.44
Score: 153
Score: 152.86
Agriculture Toppers’ list
Score: 155.07
Score: 154.37
Score: 153.96
Score: 150
Score: 149.11
Score: 148.87
Score: 148.86
Score:148.77
Score: 148.23.
Pass percentage and result details
Over three lakh (3,00,113) students appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) exam this year. The exams were conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022.
This year, a total of 2.56 lakh (2,56,983) candidates passed in the EAPCET exam taking the pass percentage 85.65 percent.
As many as 1.94 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream exams this year out of which 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates have qualified taking the pass percentage to 89.12 percent this year, as per an NDTV report.
In the agriculture stream, a total of 87,744 students appeared for the exam out of which 83,411 students have qualified taking the pass percentage to 95.06 percent.