AP EAPCET results declared: Check how to view results and toppers’ list

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    A total of 2,56,953 students have cleared the AP EAPCET exam out of which 83,411 students qualified in the agriculture exam while 1,73,572 students qualified in the engineering exam

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or EAMCET 2022 today. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    How to download AP EAPCET results online

    Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the ‘AP EAPCET – 2022’ section

    Step 3: A new page will open, on this page, click on the flashing ‘results’ icon on the right side

    Step 4: On the login page, enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to login

    Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen. Download the AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard and take a printout for further reference.

    AP EAMCET Toppers’ list

    Engineering Toppers’ List

    1. Boya Haren Satvik (Also the Karnataka JEE Main 2022 Topper)

    Score:  158.62

    2. Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy

    Score: 158.55

    3. Menda Himavamsi

    Score: 157.93

    4. Trasula Umesh Kartikeya

    Score: 157.79

    5. Ganji Srinath

    Score:155.88

    6. Jasthi Yaswant

    Score: 154.80

    7. Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

    Score: 153.44

    8. Valavala Charan Teja

    Score: 153

    9. Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti

    Score: 152.86

     

    Agriculture Toppers’ list

    1. Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy

    Score: 155.07

    2. Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja

    Score: 154.37

    3. Aasu Hindu

    Score: 153.96

    4. Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy

    Score: 150

    5. Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta

    Score: 149.11

    6. Chilaka Pardender Ajay

    Score: 148.87

    7. VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty

    Score: 148.86

    8. Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy

    Score:148.77

    9. Samala Satvik Reddy

    Score: 148.23.

    Pass percentage and result details

    Over three lakh (3,00,113) students appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) exam this year. The exams were conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022.

    This year, a total of 2.56 lakh (2,56,983) candidates passed in the EAPCET exam taking the pass percentage 85.65 percent.

    As many as 1.94 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream exams this year out of which 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates have qualified taking the pass percentage to 89.12 percent this year, as per an NDTV report.

    In the agriculture stream, a total of 87,744 students appeared for the exam out of which 83,411 students have qualified taking the pass percentage to 95.06 percent.

     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
