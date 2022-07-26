AP EAPCET results declared: Check how to view results and toppers’ list

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced results of AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) or EAMCET 2022 today. Candidates can download their scorecard from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

How to download AP EAPCET results online

Step 1: Go to the official website - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link to the ‘AP EAPCET – 2022’ section

Step 3: A new page will open, on this page, click on the flashing ‘results’ icon on the right side

Step 4: On the login page, enter your registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth to login

Step 5: Your AP EAMCET 2022 Result will appear on the screen. Download the AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard and take a printout for further reference.

AP EAMCET Toppers’ list

Engineering Toppers’ List

1. Boya Haren Satvik (Also the Karnataka JEE Main 2022 Topper)

Score: 158.62

2. Polu Lakhsmi Sai Lohit Reddy

Score: 158.55

3. Menda Himavamsi

Score: 157.93

4. Trasula Umesh Kartikeya

Score: 157.79

5. Ganji Srinath

Score:155.88

6. Jasthi Yaswant

Score: 154.80

7. Bosa Siva Naga Venkata Aditya

Score: 153.44

8. Valavala Charan Teja

Score: 153

9. Nandan Manjunath Immadishetti

Score: 152.86

Agriculture Toppers’ list

1. Vajrala Dinesh Karthik Reddy

Score: 155.07

2. Matta Durga Sai Kirthi Teja

Score: 154.37

3. Aasu Hindu

Score: 153.96

4. Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy

Score: 150

5. Gunukutla Tatva Mayukta

Score: 149.11

6. Chilaka Pardender Ajay

Score: 148.87

7. VSV Sri Seshank Gopi Shetty

Score: 148.86

8. Sareddy Sai Vignesh Reddy

Score:148.77

9. Samala Satvik Reddy

Score: 148.23.

Pass percentage and result details

Over three lakh (3,00,113) students appeared in the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) exam this year. The exams were conducted from July 4 to 8, 2022.

This year, a total of 2.56 lakh (2,56,983) candidates passed in the EAPCET exam taking the pass percentage 85.65 percent.

As many as 1.94 lakh candidates appeared for the engineering stream exams this year out of which 1.73 lakh (1,73,572) candidates have qualified taking the pass percentage to 89.12 percent this year, as per an NDTV report.