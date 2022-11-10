AP EAPCET 2022 special counselling round seat allotment result on November 11: here’s how to check

By CNBCTV18.com

AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, November 11, at 6pm on the official website.

The Department of Technical Education and Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the AP EAPCET Counselling special round seat allotment result tomorrow, November 11. Candidates can check the seat allotment result on the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

The allotment result link will be activated for candidates after 6 pm tomorrow.

Here is how to check AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result

Step 1: Go to Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in the official site of AP EAPCET.

Step 2: Find and click on the link AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 special round result displayed/highlighted on the home page.

Step 3: Log in to the porting using the EAPCET candidate details.

Step 4: Your AP EAPCET 2022 special round seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page. You may take a hard copy of the result for future reference.

The reporting time for selected candidates to their allotted college will start on November 11 and conclude on November 14.

The AP EAPCET counselling is being conducted for the selection of candidates seeking admission into BE and BTech courses in Andhra Pradesh. The allotments made for the candidates are strictly subject to the grant of affiliation from the university.