The Department of Technical Education and the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will announce the round 1 AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Seat Allotment today, August 23, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test will be able to access the seat allotment once it gets released on the official website of APSCHE - cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

As per the official notification, the qualified candidates of AP EAMCET 2023 of MPC Stream will be participating in the counselling process for the seats in government universities, private engineering colleges and private universities under the Convener quota in Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24.

How to Check the AP EAMCET 2023 Seat Allotment?

Visit the official websites of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, navigate and click on the section of AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023.

Either a new pdf will appear or a link will be given.

Enter the registration number and other required information.

The list of AP EAMCET seat allotments will show up on the screen.

Download the allotment list and keep a printed copy of the list for future reference.

As per the revised notice, after the seat allotment has been announced, the candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat need to confirm their admission by reporting and completing the admission formalities in the respective institution from August 23 to August 31.

The classes for the new session will be beginning from August 31.

The entrance exam for the engineering stream candidates was conducted from May 15 to May 19 and for the agriculture and pharmacy candidates was held on May 22 and May 23, this year. Later, on June 14, the results of AP EAMCET 2023 were announced, in which a total of 76.32 percent of the students cleared the exam in the engineering stream. On the other hand, 89.65 percent of students cleared the exam for the agriculture and pharmacy stream. There were 3,38,739 candidates who registered for AP EAMCET 2023.