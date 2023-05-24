AP EAMCET answer key 2023 released, check last date to raise objection

The students qualifying for the AP EAMCET will get admission into the first-year Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes for the academic session 2023-24. Candidates who wish to raise objections, if necessary, on the preliminary answer key can do so up to 9 AM till May 26.

The provisional answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates who appeared for the common entrance test can check the answer keys at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Students will now be able to compare their answers with the answer key to calculate their possible scores. With the help of the answer key, students will also be able to check the number of correct and incorrect responses. As per the official marking scheme of the AP EAMCET 2023, one mark will be awarded for every correct answer.

Candidates who wish to raise objections, if necessary, on the preliminary answer key can do so up to 9 AM till May 26. Only after considering the valid objections, the AP EAMCET 2023 final answer key and result will be released separately.

Students should keep in mind that the final score and rank will be determined based on the official result issued by the concerned authorities. Additionally, it will consider several factors including qualifying marks criteria and normalisation.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at Go to the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “AP EAMCET - 2023” link.

Step 3: Click on the “Master Question papers with Preliminary Keys” link. Choose the specific answer key as per stream.

Step 4: The AP EAMCET 2023 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and keep a hard copy of the answer key/PDF file.

Check the direct link here:

AP EAMCET, which is also known as AP EAPCET, was conducted for the Engineering stream from May 15 to 18 and for the Pharmacy and for Agriculture stream, it was held on May 22 and 23.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of APSCHE for more updates and related details.

