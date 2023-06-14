CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeducation NewsAP EAMCET 2023 results to declared soon: Check the time and how to view scores

AP EAMCET 2023 results to declared soon: Check the time and how to view scores

AP EAMCET 2023 results to declared soon: Check the time and how to view scores
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 14, 2023 11:06:47 AM IST (Published)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, will release the AP EAMCET scores on the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), or AP EAMCET 2023, results will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on June 14. According to reports, the results will be declared at 10:30 AM by the JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Once released, all candidates will be able to access their scores on the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Here's how to download AP EAMCET 2023 Results
Step 1: Go to www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website portal of AP EAPCET
Step 2: Find and click on the link available for the AP EAPCET 2023 results displayed on the homepage under the ‘notice’ section.
Step 3: A new login window will open, login to the CET portal using your credentials from the hall ticket.
ALSO READ | NEET UG 2023 result and final key released: Check details here
Step 4: Upon successful login, your AP EAPCET 2023 results will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the EAPCET result carefully and download the same to get a printout for further reference.
Candidates must note that the EAPCET 2023 result will be in the form of a rank list.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X