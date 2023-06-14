AP EAMCET 2023 results to declared soon: Check the time and how to view scores

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, will release the AP EAMCET scores on the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET), or AP EAMCET 2023, results will be released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur, on June 14. According to reports, the results will be declared at 10:30 AM by the JNTU on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Once released, all candidates will be able to access their scores on the official website www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Here's how to download AP EAMCET 2023 Results

Step 1: Go to www.cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website portal of AP EAPCET

Step 2: Find and click on the link available for the AP EAPCET 2023 results displayed on the homepage under the ‘notice’ section.

Step 3: A new login window will open, login to the CET portal using your credentials from the hall ticket.

Step 4: Upon successful login, your AP EAPCET 2023 results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the EAPCET result carefully and download the same to get a printout for further reference.

Candidates must note that the EAPCET 2023 result will be in the form of a rank list.