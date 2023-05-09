AP EAMCET 2023 Admit Card released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Steps to download, direct link

The engineering exam will be held between May 15 and May 19 and agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted from May 22 to May 23.

AP EAMCET 2023 admit card is out. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2023 hall ticket number. Students can download the AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket by visiting the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_HomePage.aspx

Students must note that they must keep the registration number and a soft copy of the application form handy at the time of downloading the hall ticket for the upcoming examination. The engineering exam will be held between May 15 and May 19 and agriculture and pharmacy will be conducted from May 22 to May 23.

AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket: How to download the admit card

Candidates must make sure that they have an active internet connection.

Now let us take a look at the steps.

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and enter the name of the official website Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

Step 2: Now look for the active link - Download AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket number.

Step 3: Click on it.

Step 4: Enter the basic information - Registration Number (or) Payment Reference Id, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, Date of Birth (dd/mm/yy).

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and click on submit.

Step 6: Your AP EAMCET 2023 admit card is here and please download it and keep a soft copy.

Candidates must check all the details mentioned in the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities as soon as possible. The admit card will carry information related to the subjects, exam date, examination centre and reporting time. It will also feature a section talking about the rules and regulations. Candidates are advised to read it carefully and plan their exam day.

AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket can also be downloaded via a direct link here

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_GetPrintHallticket.aspx